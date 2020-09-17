Police are searching for a Johnstown woman who is accused of stealing money from a local McDonald's restaurant where she was a general manager, authorities said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Deborah Gwyn Hamer, 37, of the 300 block of Third Avenue, on Wednesday, after she failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint filed by West Hills Regional Police, Hamer is accused of stealing a bank bag containing $1,887.13 from McDonald's on Plaza Drive and Minno Drive in Lower Yoder Township in November 2019.
Video from the restaurant reportedly shows Hamer enter the restaurant after hours, entered the office area and search the safe before removing the bank bag, the complaint said. Police said Hamer later admitted to taking the money.
She is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.
Police said a second theft occurred on Dec. 31, 2019, in which a bank bag containing $2,046.23 was missing. Hamer denied involvement in that incident. Police are continuing to investigate the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hills police at 814-255-4145 or leave a tip on the police department's Facebook page.
