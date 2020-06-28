A search was underway Sunday for an Everett man who state police said fled the scene of a crash last week.
State police in Bedford said 26-year-old Shane Miller lost control of his vehicle on North Woodcock Valley Road on June 23 and struck a tree near Hopewell Township. He then fled the scene, leaving behind a female passenger who had to be extricated from the vehicle and is now recovering from “serious” injuries, police said.
Miller faces charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, not reporting the crash and failing to render aid.
