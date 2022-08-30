JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police are looking for a city man accused of beating a woman to force her into dropping criminal charges against him in an earlier assault case, authorities said.
A bench warrant was issued Tuesday after Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay, 29, failed to appear for a preliminary hearing before Senior District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a complaint affidavit, Thomas-Kay, of the 200 block of Main Street, allegedly assaulted the woman on Aug. 4 outside of Building No. 4 at Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown.
The woman told police that she was talking on her cellphone when Thomas-Kay allegedly punched her in the face, slapped her, slammed her into a screen door and dragged her off the step while choking her, the affidavit said.
Thomas-Kay said the woman deserved to be punched because she was ruining his life, the affidavit said.
Thomas-Kay was charged with intimidation of a witness, strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
Police allege that he was trying to get the woman to drop domestic assault charges filed against him in an earlier case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.