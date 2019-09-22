A Bedford County teenager fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a 36-mile chase that crossed the Pennsylvania-Maryland line and ended in a crash, state police said Saturday.
A state trooper allegedly saw Steven Jeffrey Cover, 19, of Schellsburg, driving erratically at around 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 30 in Snake Spring Township, just west of Everett, according to a release issued Saturday from the Bedford state police barracks.
When the trooper tried to pull Cover’s 2015 Acura ILX over, Cover allegedly fled west on U.S. 30, then turned onto U.S. Route 220 in Bedford and drove south into Maryland.
Maryland law enforcement then took over the pursuit, which continued for several more miles before ending in a crash, according to the press release.
Cover is currently incarcerated in Maryland, according to state police. Court records indicate that charges are pending against him in Bedford County, including one third-degree felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and several traffic summaries.
A date and time for his preliminary hearing has not yet been set.
