Two Johnstown men were jailed on Tuesday accused of breaking into a residence and making off with antique liquor, jewelry, power tools, a motorcycle and other items, authorities said.
City police charged Curtis Jones, 26, of the 700 block of Virginia Avenue, and Scott Allen Kinsey, 30, of the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, with the Aug. 6 burglary.
According to a criminal complaint, Jones and Kinsey burglarized a residence/bar and detached garage in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
The pair got away with 400 bottles of antique liquor, hand tools, power tools, laptop computers and tablets, jewelry, a mountain bike, a generator, a Yamaha motorcycle and other items, the complaint said.
Police said the motorcycle was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace and some of the jewelry was sold. Other items were recovered at a 718 Virginia Ave. home. Police did not give a dollar amount of the stolen goods.
Jones and Kinsey were charged with burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stole property.
The pair also was charged with criminal mischief, accused of cutting copper pipes at the residence and causing substantial water damage.
Jones and Kinsey were arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10% of $125,000 bond.
