A Johnstown man was jailed on Saturday, accused of strangling a woman and threatening to kill her with a knife during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
City police charged David John Matthew Shields, 23, of the 300 block of Washington Street, with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Shields allegedly choked the woman because she would not give him money and then pushed her into the stove, where she struck the back of her head.
Shields then allegedly threatened her with a knife from the kitchen counter.
Police said a 7-week-old baby and an 8-year-old child were in the residence at the time.
Shields fled the scene before police arrived and was picked up later in the 700 block of Coleman Avenue.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.