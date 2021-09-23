JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of breaking into a storage shed and kitchen at Lorain Borough Park in July and making away with trash bags and a hammer, authorities said.
Troy Marhefka, 28, of the 100 block of Concord Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price of Johnstown.
Stonycreek Township police charged Marhefka with burglary, criminal trespass, institutional vandalism, theft and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, a Lorain Borough employee reported that someone had broken into a tool shed and kitchen at Lorain Borough Park on July 13.
Video surveillance reportedly showed a man causing $86.97 damage and getting away with $17.99 in items.
Police said it appeared the burglar damaged a locking mechanism with a rock, the complaint said.
Marhefka was identified after someone recognized his photograph on the department's Facebook page, police said.
Marhefka also was wanted for an assault committed in Adams Township, the complaint said.
Marhefka is being held in Cambria County Prison on $80,000 percentage bond.
