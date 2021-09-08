A Johnstown man facing federal drug charges will appear in Cambria County court, accused of writing thousands of dollars in bad checks to numerous businesses in Cambria County, authorities said.
Shawn Michael Howard, 47, of the 500 block of Duwell Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in two cases on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Stonycreek Township police, Howard bought a generator on June 22 at Pristow's Sales and Service, 1900 Bedford Street.
Howard allegedly wrote a check for $528.94 from a Chase Bank checking account that had been closed, the complaint said. He was charged with one count of issuing a bad check.
According to a second criminal complaint filed by Richland Township police, Howard allegedly wrote five checks on July 25 and 26 for $2,317.38 to purchase beer and cigarettes at D&J's Beer and Tobacco, 1238 Scalp Avenue from a closed Chase Bank account.
Howard faces criminal charges in at least two other cases.
Richland Township police charged Howard with six counts each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property, accused of using a Best Window & Door Company business account at Lowe's on Solomon Run Road.
The owner of Best Window & Door Company identified six unauthorized purchases at Lowe's totaling $4,708.68 from May 1 to May 13.
Johnstown police allege that Howard wrote three bad checks to Bantly Hardware on Von Lunen Street on June 21 and 22 totaling $965.98 to purchase two Combo Kit 10-tool 20vMax tool kits and a Craftsman power washer.
He is charged with three counts each of writing bad checks and theft by deception.
Public defender John Lovette III, who is representing Howard, said Wednesday that he is seeking to have all the criminal cases consolidated as part of a plea deal with the district attorney's office.
Howard was one of 31 people named in a federal indictment on Aug. 12, accused of peddling fentanyl, methamphetamine in the Johnstown region.
He is being held on a federal detainer at the Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.