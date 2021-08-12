WINDBER – A Johnstown man who was sentenced in Cambria County in connection for a 2016 shooting will stand trial in Somerset County, accused of trying to run down three people with his vehicle in Windber.
Krysten Harland Pretlor, 34, of the 300 block of Arthur Street, was held for court Wednesday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Windber police, a domestic dispute broke out between Pretlor and a woman in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Windber on June 26.
The woman suffered a black left eye and bruises on her neck and her lower lip was split.
Pretlor allegedly told several of her family and friends at the scene that if they called the police he “knows people that will take care of them,” the complaint said.
Pretlor began to drive away in a silver 2019 Kia when he heard they were calling police. Pretlor then turned around and allegedly drove toward three people, the criminal complaint alleges.
No one was injured and Pretlor drove away, police said.
Pretlor is charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Police also charged him with two counts each of terroristic threats and intimidation of a witness or victim, and one count of harassment.
He is being represented by public defender Sara Huston.
Pretlor’s criminal record dates back to 2004.
He was charged in connection with the Dec. 5, 2016, shooting of Mbazulwane “Buzz” Gxuluwe outside a Family Dollar store at 719 Bedford St. in Dale Borough, Cambria County.
He was sentenced in in 2018 to serve nine months to two years in the Cambria jail after pleading guilty to simple assault. He was immediately paroled after getting credit for time served behind bars, Tribune-Democrat archives show.
In that case, Pretlor had originally faced stiff charges including aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm.
Gxuluwe, then 25, refused to testify against Pretlor resulting in Pretlor’s plea to a lesser charge.
Pretlor, a New Jersey native who has been living in Cambria County, was profiled in The Tribune-Democrat’s “Ghost of Johnstown” after he fled the scene of the Dale Borough shooting.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
