A Salix man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of assaulting a pregnant woman during a domestic dispute on Sunday, authorities said.
Adams Township police charged Roy William Lowe, 27, of the 100 block of C&B Drive, with strangulation, simple assault and probable cause domestic violence.
According to a criminal complaint, an argument broke out around 11 a.m. Lowe accused the woman of breaking a water pipe when stacking boxes. Lowe allegedly strangled the woman and bit one of her fingers. Lowe allegedly would not allow the woman to take their 2-year-old son when she left the residence to call 911. The woman told police she is five months pregnant, the complaint said.
Lowe was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.
