Adams Township police will ride school buses in the Forest Hills School District on Wednesday for Operation Safe Stop, which is part of National School Bus Safety Week being held through Friday.
Each year, through Operation Safe Stop, police, PennDOT, school districts and bus companies raise awareness and reduce the incidents of illegal school bus passes.
Township police and school district administrators will ride school buses provided by Miller Motor Co. and Mcllwain Bus Lines.
Miller Motor Co. provides the school district with 30 buses and vans, and transports about 1,500 students daily.
Mcllwain Bus Lines provides the school district with 14 buses and vans, transporting about 340 students daily.
