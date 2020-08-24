A Richland Township woman was jailed on Monday in what police called a brutal assault on a 12-year-old child that the woman allegedly videotaped and then sent copies to her friends, authorities said.
Township police detectives charged Emily Ann Sarver, 32, of the 100 block of Hostetler Road, with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began in October after the child reported the assault to a school nurse. Cambria County Children and Youth Services and township police were notified.
The seven-minute video reportedly showed Sarver using a wooden spoon to beat the child on the head and face while the tape was rolling, the complaint said.
Sarver is alleged to have verbally abused the child, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the floor, the complaint said.
The child reported that Sarver and her boyfriend smoke marijuana in the presence of three juveniles. Criminal charges were filed after the video surfaced, the complaint said.
Sarver was arraigned by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
