A Revloc man has been charged in connection with an assault in the parking lot of Little Caesar's Pizza in Richland Township on Aug. 11, authorities said.
Township police charged Jacob P. Hurtack, 36, whose last known address is the 600 block of Highland Avenue, with two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault and several summary violations. Charges were filed on Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint, two women were arguing in the parking lot of the pizza shop located at 1513 Scalp Ave. when Hurtack climbed out of his vehicle and allegedly assaulted one of the women without provocation.
Hurtack allegedly punched the 24-year-old woman three times, knocked her to the ground and then kicked her, the complaint said. She was treated at the scene for head and face injuries.
Hurtack and the other woman then drove off. Another woman who witnessed the attack reported that she also was assaulted by Hurtack, the complaint said.
Hurtack was picked up on an arrest warrant. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed on bond.
