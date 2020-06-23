HARRISBURG – In the wake of protests across the state and nation, police reform bills are now moving in both chambers of the General Assembly, including a proposal to ban chokeholds.
The state House could vote as soon as Wednesday on final passage of two other police reform bills, including a measure to create a statewide database of police misconduct that police agencies would check before hiring officers. The measure was approved unanimously by the House rules committee on Tuesday, setting it up for a potential final vote before the full chamber.
The House is also poised to act on a measure that would require that police officers dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder be removed from patrol duty and given administrative duties.
Late Monday, the state Senate Law and Justice committee approved the proposed chokehold ban, authored by state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia. Under the measure, police would be barred from using chokeholds unless they were in a situation in which use of deadly force was permitted.
The Law and Justice committee also approved legislation from Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, that would require that police departments report incidents involving the use of force by officers to the state police and require the state police to publish an annual report on the number of incidents involving uses of force by police and the number of incidents that led to deaths.
The Senate bills were passed after the Law and Justice and Judiciary committees wrapped up two days of hearings on potential police reform legislation last week.
State Sen. James Brewster, D-Allegheny, said the hearings shed light on the issues in a way to inspire “landmark legislation.”
“It’s gratifying that we’re reaching consensus in a week’s time,” he said.
The chokehold ban bill was amended to require that all departments create policies spelling out when police officers are permitted to use force to make an arrest, subdue a suspect or protect police officers or others.
The move to ban the use of chokeholds by police officers received the backing of Attorney General Josh Shapiro last week.
The attorney general said that his agent’s don’t use chokeholds.
President Donald Trump also announced an executive order intended to limit the use of chokeholds by police.
The proposed chokehold ban moving in the state Senate would cover a wider range of choke hold restraints than Trump’s order, said Desmond McKinson, a spokesman for Street. In addition, passing a state ban would provide more direct accountability limiting the use of chokeholds than the president’s order would provide, he said.
Shapiro and a group of law enforcement organizations and prosecutors announced their support for the House measure to create a database of misconduct complaints.
Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo was among those who joined the attorney general to back the hiring reform bill.
“This common sense measure will ensure that police officers who engage in serious misconduct do not simply move to another department,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association on Tuesday announced that it, too, supports the hiring database bill after the bill was amended to include sheriff’s deputies.
“We firmly believe in the necessary level of transparency that is vital to operate in a democracy such as ours and look forward to upholding the highest of standards as exhibited in other law enforcement and criminal justice agencies,” the sheriffs’ group said in a statement.
