Two men with no listed addresses were jailed on Wednesday, accused of driving a stolen SUV and using it as a getaway vehicle after snatching items from 15 unlocked vehicles in Windber, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Daniel Joseph Sexton, 38, and Sean Michael Keppler, 35, with two counts of receiving stolen property.
Windber police had been hunting for two men who entered unlocked vehicles along Somerset Avenue and 17th Street on Oct. 5, making off with money, archery equipment and more.
They allegedly stole a white 2014 Kia Sorento and fled.
Richland Township police, responding to a report of a “suspicious occupied” white SUV on Gap Avenue Wednesday, found the Kia with both men inside.
According to a complaint affidavit, Sexton reportedly confessed to the crime.
Sexton allegedly told police they entered vehicles in Windber and fled in a Kia Sorento after stealing the keys. The two allegedly then located a second Kia Sorento in Johnstown and switched the license plates.
Sexton and Keppler were arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison. Sexton is being held on $100,000 percentage bond and Keppler is being held on $50,000 percentage bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
