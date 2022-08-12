JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Richland Township man was jailed Thursday after police raided a Euclid Avenue apartment and seized cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Richland police charged Carl Edward Wilhelm, 55, of the 500 block of Euclid Avenue, with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to a complaint affidavit, police had been watching people going in and out of the apartment after receiving multiple complaints about drug activity involving Wilhelm.
Richland police and sheriff’s deputies tracked vehicles arriving at the apartment. Police secured a search warrant for the apartment looking for Cortinie Bree Figueroa, 24, of Johnstown, who was wanted on a bench warrant, the affidavit said.
Figueroa was allegedly found hiding in the couch.
Policer later returned to the apartment with a second search warrant and arrested Wilhelm.
Police allegedly seized a black bag from Wilhelm’s bedroom that contained nine grams of cocaine, hashish and crystal methamphetamine, along with digital scales, grinders and packaging material. Wilhelm was found with $370 cash, the affidavit said.
Wilhelm was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
