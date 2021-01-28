EBENSBURG – A man from Puerto Rico will appear in Cambria County court, accused of crashing a stolen vehicle near Nanty Glo after leading police on a high-speed chase, and then stealing a second vehicle that crashed near Portage, authorities said.
Christian Joel Rodriguez-Pacheco, 28, from Salinas, Puerto Rico, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg.
According to a criminal complaint, Cambria Township police attempted to stop a red Mazda CX3 on Admiral Peary Highway just after midnight on Dec. 10 when the vehicle sped away at 100 mph on Route 22 west.
Police from Jackson Township joined the chase when the driver lost control at the Nanty Glo exit, crossed the grass median, struck the guide rail and overturned. The driver got out and ran into a wooded area, where police were unable to find him. A registration check showed the vehicle was stolen in a carjacking in Wilkinsburg, the complaint said.
Police were later called to a disturbance at the Big Stone Inn, where Rodriguez-Pacheco entered the business “bloody” and saying he needed an ambulance. A woman called 911, Rodriguez-Pacheco allegedly grabbed her keys and drove off with a silver Hyundai, the complaint said.
Police units chased the Hyundai on Route 22 east and then onto U.S. Route 219 south in the northbound lane. The chase continued into Croyle Township, where the vehicle traveled off of the Portage exit, crossed a grass median and crashed in a ditch where Rodriguez-Pacheco was taken into custody, the complaint said.
Rodriguez-Pacheco is charged with receiving stolen property, theft, robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated assault and three traffic violations.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $100,000 percentage bond.
