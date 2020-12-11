A man from Puerto Rico crashed a stolen vehicle near Nanty Glo on Thursday after leading police on a high speed chase, and then stole a second vehicle and was finally caught after that vehicle crashed near Portage, authorities allege.
Cristian Joel Rodriguez-Pacheco, 27, of Salinas, Puerto Rico, was arraigned on Friday.
According to a criminal complaint, Cambria Township police attempted to stop a red Mazda CX3 on Admiral Peary Highway just after midnight when the vehicle sped away at 100 mph on Route 22 west.
Police from Jackson Township joined the chase when the Mazda crashed into a guide rail at the Nanty Glo exit. The driver got out and ran into a wooded area, where police were unable to find him. A registration check showed the vehicle was stolen in a carjacking in Wilkinsburg, the complaint said.
Police were later called to a disturbance at the Big Stone Inn, where Rodgriguez-Pacheco entered the business “bloody” and saying he needed an ambulance. As the woman called 911, Rodrugues-Pacheco allegedly grabbed her keys and drove off with a silver Hyundai, the complaint said.
Police units chased the Hyundai on Route 22 east and then onto U.S. Route 219 south in the northbound lane. The chase continued into Croyle Township, where the vehicle traveled off of the Portage exit, crossed a grass median and crashed into a ditch, where he was taken into custody, the complaint said.
Rodriguez-Pacheco was arraigned by District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and charged with receiving stolen property, theft, robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated assault and three traffic violations.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.
