A Johnstown man was a arraigned Wednesday, accused of assaulting a nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he was being treated for psychiatric issues, authorities said.
City police charged Avery Louis McCall, 33, of the 900 block of Bedford Street, with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, McCall was being treated in the ER room 28 on Tuesday when a nurse attempted to take his blood pressure.
McCall allegedly punched the man in the face and then threw himself onto the floor and yelled for everyone to stay away from him, the complaint said.
A hospital physician told police that McCall had previously attacked staff members and the employees were tired of being injured at work.
McCall reportedly told police that earlier in the day a stranger had offered a hit from his “blunt.”
McCall said he was not feeling well ever since smoking the blunt and that he did not remember assaulting the nurse, the complaint said.
The physician told police that McCall was aware of his actions. McCall was ready to be discharged and the assault did not effect his discharge status, the complaint said.
McCall was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and released on $30,000 unsecured bond.
