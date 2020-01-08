Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 17F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 17F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.