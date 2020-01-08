A call to assist a probation officer in Hornerstown led Johnstown police to a possible mobile meth lab and drug-related charges against two people at the home.
Johnstown police were sent to the 300 block of Pine Street twice on Tuesday after the Cambria County Probation Office originally took a woman into custody on a probation warrant, police Capt. Chad Miller said.
Ashley Norton, who was being picked up for a probation violation, told authorities she was home alone with her children. But when officers returned on a second call, they were told 31-year-old Jeffrey Norton was hiding inside the residence, which had an apparent mobile meth lab, drug paraphernalia and a small bag of pot in an upstairs bedroom, Miller said.
Police said several children were in the home.
The lab's discovery led investigators to call on a qualified state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team to safely clean up potentially dangerous materials, remove them from the scene and collect evidence, police said.
Miller said Jeffrey Norton was found hiding in the basement.
He faces multiple felony drug-related charges and charges may be added or amended based on the result of the lab discovery, Miller said.
Online court records show Jeffrey Norton is also facing charges for endangering the welfare of children and manufacturing methamphetamine with children present.
Ashley Norton, 34, faces the same charges, online court records show.
Norton was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post bail, which was set at 10% of $250,000.
In response to the initial call by the probation office, family members took custody of the children who were in the residence, Miller said.
