A Johnstown man was jailed on Tuesday after he broke into the house of a pregnant woman, kicked her in the stomach four times and then fought with police who arrested him on a CamTran bus, city police allege.
Police charged Lawrence J. Williams, 27, of Oakhurst Homes, with felony counts of aggravated assault of an unborn child, burglary, criminal trespass and illegally possessing a firearm.
Police also charged him with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, simple assault and summary counts of marijuana possession and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police said Williams entered a home in the 100 block of Frederick Street on Monday night by breaking a back door window.
Williams accused the woman, who is seven months pregnant, of participating in pornography videos and allegedly kicked her four times in the stomach. Police said Williams at one point retrieved a handgun from an upstairs room and fled toward the CamTran bus station.
An EMS unit drove the woman to the hospital and her four children were taken to a friend’s home, the complaint said.
Police said they later found Williams on a bus and he fought with an officer who arrested him, the complaint said.
Police said they also found the handgun stashed in the window well of the residence.
Williams was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
