A Pittsburgh woman was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting a Johnstown police officer who was investigating a domestic dispute, authorities said.
City police charged D-Auvion Boni, 18, with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they were investigating a domestic dispute around 2:30 a.m. on Buck Avenue when they found Jeremiah Dawkins, who was wanted for a previous domestic violence incident.
As Dawkins was being placed in handcuffs, several women and a juvenile who were standing on the porch began shouting at police, the complaint said.
Boni allegedly pushed an officer, causing him to fall back and strike his head.
A second officer attempted to handcuff Boni and both fell during a struggle, the complaint said.
Boni was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $50,000.
