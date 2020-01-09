Two Philadelphia men are accused of robbing an area man at gunpoint Monday in the Oakhurst neighborhood following a call to the public to help police identify them a day earlier.
And one of the men is facing assault charges from another incident that occurred since the Monday robbery, according to Johnstown Police.
Radhudeen A. Dawson, who is facing charges in two separate incidents this week, and Marsheed Hill – both 21 year olds with Philadelphia addresses – are accused of robbing a man of $40 in cash, an iPhone and wallet – with a black semi-automatic firearm near Building 43 of the Oakhurst Homes, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
Investigators said a man had contacted “MG-Doe” – later identified as Dawson – through Facebook Messenger to buy 2 grams of marijuana.
But after the man arrived and they began walking toward Sheridan Street, a second man approached, grabbed him by the jacket and “forcibly” pushed him against one of the apartment buildings.
The man – identified by police as Hill – pointed a black semi-automatic firearm into his lower torso, police said.
Then, both young men began rummaging through his pockets, removing cash, an iPhone 8 and his wallet before fleeing the scene.
The man who was robbed at the scene went to a local Sheetz store and spoke to police, saying he didn’t know either of the men’s actual names but provided a Facebook account for “MG-Doe,” which enabled police to find a photo that eventually enabled them to positively identify both men, Detective Mark Britton wrote.
Warrants were issued for both men Thursday, charging them with aggravated assault, robbery and theft, police said.
Johnstown police said Dawson was already in custody.
Police said they talked him out of a basement where he was hiding Wednesday after they were sent to the scene on reports he’d barricaded himself into a Coopersdale home following a “domestic in progress.”
Police said Dawson was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment stemming from that incident.
He was in Cambria County Prison as of Thursday after failing to post bond, which was set at 10% of $100,000 in one case and 10% of $10,000 in the other.
An arrest warrant was also issued for Hill but he remained at large as of Thursday afternoon.
Dawson currently faces a Jan. 21 preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin.
