EBENSBURG – A Philadelphia man was jailed on Thursday, accused of passing counterfeit money at a Sheetz store in Ebensburg, authorities said.
Ebensburg Borough police charged Bilal Basil Butler, 23, with forgery and theft by deception.
According to a criminal complaint, Butler allegedly bought soda and chips at Sheetz on West High Street, paying with a counterfeit $50 bill and then walking out of the store.
A Sheetz employee inserted the $50 bill into a money dispenser but it rejected the bill.
The employee informed a state trooper who was at the gas pump. Butler was later picked up on a traffic stop.
Butler was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000.
Police are investigating a similar crime where Butler allegedly passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the same Sheetz store.
