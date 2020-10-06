A convicted felon from Philadelphia was jailed on Monday after Johnstown police found him hiding in Oakhurst Homes with a stolen handgun, authorities allege.
City police charged William Isaiah Mount, 23, with possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, city police were investigating a report of a juvenile being assaulted near the playground at Oakhurst Homes at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. A witness said the child was thrown into a vehicle that sped away. Police said they determined that Mount was involved in the assault.
When they tried to question him, Mount allegedly fought with officers and fled into an apartment at building 44. Police said they forced open the door and found Mount attempting to hide something in the closet, the complaint said.
Police said from inside the closet they recovered a loaded stolen Taurus snub nose .38 caliber revolver.
A criminal background check showed that Mount pleaded guilty in 2016 to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, the complaint said.
Mount was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison.
