JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia man was jailed Sunday after he was found hiding from police under a blanket at Solomon Homes with methamphetamine and crack cocaine, authorities allege.
Johnstown police charged Ni-Feece Diaboliqu Brown, 25, with burglary, drug possession, flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct.
According to the complaint affidavit, a tenant in an apartment at Building No. 7 said she believed Brown had a gun when he knocked at the door. She said Brown had just returned to the area and had threatened her in the past.
The tenant told police that Brown was known to be involved with drugs and carry a gun and that he was wearing a black face mask, colorful jacket and jeans.
Police said they found Brown walking near Building No. 9 and he ran away when they approached him, the affidavit said. Stonycreek Township police also searched for Brown, and chased him to Building No. 10.
When police searched an apartment, they allegedly found a man in bed with his shoes on pretending to be asleep. Police knew it was Brown after they found his jacket and black face mask, the affidavit said.
Police also allegedly found numerous small baggies with suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Police also allegedly recovered four baggies of marijuana, rounds of ammunition and $673.
Brown was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bond.
