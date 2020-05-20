State police said someone walked into a Somerset trucking company’s lot and drove off with a truck tractor.
The silver truck, which was equipped with a sleeper cab, was taken at approximately 9:20 p.m. from Cannel Trucking, LLC, on Lake Road, according to a release to media.
No other information was given on the truck or the heist.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.
