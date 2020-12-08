HASTINGS – A Patton man will appear in Cambria County county for two assault cases, one where he threatened police with a hammer, authorities said.
Michael Thomas Lacey, 37, of the 800 block of Cedar Street, waived the right to preliminary hearings on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
In the first case, Lacey allegedly assault a woman at his residence on Oct. 10.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Patton police, Lacey, who has a history of drug abuse, allegedly strangled the woman. She told Patton police that Lacey has been using a new drug called "Wake," which is believed to be a combination of methamphetamine and heroin and when taken together causes a person to become violent and paranoid, the complaint said.
Lacey was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.
In the second case, police from Patton, Hastings Carrolltown and Northern Cambria approached Lacey at his Cedar Street home on Nov. 20. According to a criminal complaint filed by Patton police, Lacey threatened officers with a hammer and then said, "just shoot me."
Lacey struggled with police who shot him with a taser. Lacey alleged grabbed an officer's fire arm before they handcuffed him.
Lacey told police that he had smoked methamphetamine and was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings. Police charged him with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disarming a law enforcement officer.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
