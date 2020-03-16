A Patton Borough man was jailed on Sunday, accused of firing a handgun during a domestic argument, authorities said.
Patton police charged Elijah Jacob Keith, 37, of the 300 block of Highland Avenue, with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege that Keith was arguing with a woman at the Highland Avenue residence early Sunday morning when he retrieved a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun from a drawer in the living room and placed the gun to his temple.
The woman grabbed Keith's arm and pulled the gun away from his head when he pulled the trigger firing one round into the ceiling.
No injuries were reported.
Keith was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
