An Ebensburg man was jailed Friday, accused of spitting in the face of a physician and threatening to kill staff members at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, authorities said.
City police charged Gregory Martin Kuhar, 42, of East Horner Street, Ebensburg, with four counts each of disorderly conduct and harassment, and two counts of simple assault. He also was charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, Kuhar was a mental-health patient in the emergency room on July 24 when he attempted to get out of bed.
Two nurses attempted to get Kuhar into bed when he allegedly scratched one on the arm.
Kuhar allegedly spit in the face of a physician, screamed obscenities and then threatened to kill several staff members.
Kuhar was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $60,000 bond.
