WINDBER, Pa. – A Fayette County man was charged with assaulting a doctor and a nurse at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber when they tried to sedate him for being violent and threatening to kill staff, authorities allege.
Windber Borough police charged Richard M. Burella Jr., 41, of Uniontown, with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault. Police also charged Burella with disorderly conduct and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Burella was a hospital patient on Nov. 18 when he allegedly became combative.
Police said Burella was told to return to his room after threatening to kill staff members. When continued to make threats, a physician ordered him sedated. Burella allegedly assaulted the physician and a nurse.
Burella was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.