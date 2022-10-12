JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Brownstown man was jailed Wednesday, accused of accepting $5,650 to power-wash and paint a residence in Southmont Borough, but not doing the work, authorities said.
West Hills Regional police Detective Dean West charged Steven Morris Wenban, 52, of the 100 block of North Street, with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
According to a complaint affidavit, a Diamond Boulevard resident contracted Wenban, operating as Wenban’s Family Painting LLC, to do a job for $11,300 with a 50% down payment. The project was to be completed before Aug. 1.
West said when he spoke with Wenban on July 29, Wenban said he had started the job and had bought materials. Wenban showed West damaged and rusted paint cans in the garage and used brushes and rollers in his vehicle, the affidavit said.
Wenban was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.