One teenager is dead and another was seriously injured in Lower Turkeyfoot Township crash Saturday, state police said.
The crash occurred at 7:36 p.m. on Jersey Hollow Road
Investigators said the pair were traveling at a high rate of speed on the road's 1300 bock when their Nissan Altima crested a hill and veered off the road, striking an embankment before rolling several times.
Both males were ejected from the car before it came to a final rest in a Lower Turkeyfoot Township farm, Trooper Jeremy Lischak wrote in a release to media.
The vehicle's 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Somerset County Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank.
A preliminary cause of death has not yet been released, state police said.
The teen's name was being withheld pending family notification, Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller told The Tribune-Democrat.
The injured teenager, also 17, was transported to an unnamed hospital for treatment. Conemaugh MedStar responded, according to Somerset County 911 officials.
Addison and Confluence fire departments assisted at the scene.
