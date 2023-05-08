SUMMERHILL, Pa. – One person was in custody on Monday evening after a police chase that started in the Summerhill Township area and continued through Johnstown and the West Hills into Westmoreland County, police said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle chase, or exactly where – and how – the pursuit ended later in the afternoon.
The pursuit involved multiple police departments, officials said.
Summerhill Township police Officer Don Wyar said that more information about the incident would be available on Tuesday, but he confirmed that no injuries were reported. He said the pursuit started just after 3:40 p.m.
Cambria County 911 officials indicated that they handled calls about the chase for more than a half-hour as the vehicle traveled through Westmont and along Route 271 into Westmoreland County.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.