Vehicle-pedestrian incident

Johnstown Police Department officers work the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian incident on Thursday, March 24, 2022, near the intersection of Vine and Market streets in the city's downtown.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after a vehicle-pedestrian accident around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Vine and Market streets in downtown Johnstown.

The driver fled the scene, and Johnstown police searched for that individual in the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown parking lot on Market Street.

Thursday evening, the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries were unknown.

Police were investigating.

Johnstown Fire, West End EMS and Conemaugh DART responded to the scene.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you