police lights

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State police in Ebensburg confirmed on Saturday that they were investigating a crash on the 2100 block of Bedford Street in Stonycreek Township.

No additional details were immediately available from state police, they said. 

According to a Cambria County 911 supervisor, responders were sent to the scene at 3:34 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle that rolled over an embankment.

One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with unknown injuries, the supervisor said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

