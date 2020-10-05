A convicted felon from Ohio was jailed on Sunday, accused of driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, in Stonycreek Township, with drugs and a handgun, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Toryan Demetri Collins, 34, of Stafford Heights, with person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and traffic citations.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers stopped a Buick sedan, with temporary registration traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Troopers said they stopped the vehicle at milepost 117.7.
Troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after they reportedly smelled burnt and raw marijuana. They seized a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine, a multi-colored pipe and an electric scale and small bag of marijuana.
Collins cannot legally carry a firearm having been convicted of rape, the complaint said.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Prison after failing to post $7,500 bond.
