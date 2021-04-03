An Upper Yoder Township police officer was taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, after rescuing a family from a burning home in Ferndale on Saturday.
The fire broke out at 5:41 p.m. in a vacant house in the 500 block of Vickroy Avenue.
The fire jumped to the second floor bedroom of the house next door that was occupied by a man and woman and their dog, Upper Yoder police Chief Donald Hess said.
Two Upper Yoder police officers arrived first and evacuated the family, he said.
One officer was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street where he was treated in the emergency room for smoke inhalation and later released, the chief said.
A state police fire marshall was called to the scene.
The unoccupied house was a total loss. Three juveniles were seen running from the fire, Hess said.
The West Hills Department is conducting the fire investigation. Firefighters from Upper Yoder, Lower Yoder and Richland townships responded along with Riverside, Colver Hill and Johnstown.
EMS crews from Upper Yoder and Conemaugh townships responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.