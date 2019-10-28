A Clearfield County woman was jailed on Sunday accused of punching and biting two nurses at a Johnstown hospital, authorities said.
City police charged Elizabeth J. Evans, 18, with aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Evans was a patient when she allegedly assaulted staff on the seventh floor of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Good Samaritan building.
Evans reportedly told police that she got mad and “freaked out” and assaulted the nurses, the complaint said.
Evans was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
