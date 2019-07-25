A Northern Cambria woman with a history of drug crimes was jailed on Wednesday after being accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant, authorities said.
Detectives from the Cambria County Drug Task Force charged Ashley Jo Hicks, 36, of the 400 block of Iris Street, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts and a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a criminal complaint, Hicks allegedly sold $100 worth of the drug on June 25 to a confidential informant on Iris Street. The methamphetamine was packaged and sent to the state police crime laboratory in Greensburg for analysis, according to the complaint.
Hicks was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.
Her criminal record in Cambria County includes guilty pleas to drug possession, retail theft, receiving stolen property and disorderly conduct, online court records show.
