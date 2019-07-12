A Northern Cambria Borough man was jailed Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl and giving her marijuana, authorities said.
Borough police charged William Mackenzie Stein, 26, of the 1000 block of Elder Avenue, with three counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
According to a criminal complaint, the mother of a runaway reportedly told police the girl was with Stein.
Police said they found Stein at a Sheetz store in Northern Cambria, where he denied knowing the girl. When they walked him back to his vehicle, police said, they found the girl inside attempting to hide from police.
The girl told police she had met Stein on June 28, he gave her marijuana and they had sex, the complaint said.
Stein told police on July 6 that he did not give the girl marijuana "because he would never want to jeopardize his medical marijuana status," the complaint said.
He reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl, but said she had told him she was 19 years old.
Stein was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
