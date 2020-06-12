A man wanted out of New Mexico will appear in Cambria County court, accused of threatening to kill a man with an expandable metal baton, authorities said.
Michael Sean McKinney, 43, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Richland Township police, the 911 center in Ebensburg received Facebook messages from a woman on May 24 stating that a man (McKinney) was stalking her male friend inside of Lowe’s on Solomon Run Road.
The man later told police that McKinney had threatened to kill him with a metal baton and that he hid inside Lowe’s.
McKinney drove away in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from the parking lot of The Home Depot on Galleria Drive, the complaint said.
McKinney’s truck swerved around patrol cars at a high rate of speed and slammed into a concrete curb. He was arrested at the scene. Inside the truck, police reportedly found an expandable metal baton, a glass smoking pipe and a plastic container of suspected marijuana.
Police said McKinney was wanted on a felony warrant out of New Mexico.
He was charged with simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, terroristic threats, possessing instrument of crime, theft, drug possession and several summaries.
McKinney is being held in Cambria County Prison on $75,000 percentage bond.
