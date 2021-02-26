An East Conemaugh Borough woman faces drug and endangerment charges after suffering an apparent drug overdose in the presence of children for the second time in five months, authorities said.
East Conemaugh police charged Nichelle Nichol Seeley, 35, of the 500 block of Heritage Street, with endangering the welfare of children and drug possession.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a Heritage Street home on Thursday for a suspected drug overdose. Police said they found Seeley in the house, intoxicated and wobbling back and forth.
Police found a tray full of needles, baggies, water, lighters and other items, including baggies of suspected cocaine and marijuana, the complaint said.
Two children were found inside, and Cambria County Children and Youth Services was contacted, the complaint said.
Seeley was arraigned on Thursday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and freed on $15,000 unsecured bond.
Seeley faces similar charges after Johnstown police allegedly found her unconscious in a vehicle parked near Graywood Street and Jasper Place on Oct. 16. Two children, ages 2 and 3, were allegedly in the back seat. Police said they found an empty stamp bag on the floor and a crack pipe in Seeley’s purse. An EMS crew allegedly revived her using Narcan.
City police charged Seeley with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
