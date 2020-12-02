EBENSBURG – A Nanty Glo woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of threatening to stab a woman with a knife when reportedly being high on methamphetamine, authorities said.
Ebensburg police charged Andrea Rose Little, 37, of the 1000 block of Hill Street, with terroristic threats, prohibitive offensive weapon, simple assault, reckless endangering and related counts.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a residence in the 200 block of West Lloyd Street on Nov. 30 for a reported assault.
Police said they believed that Little was coming down from being high on methamphetamine when she threatened to stab the woman and pulled her hair, the complaint said.
Police said they later found Little at the front door of a residence trying to get inside but the homeowner said he did not know her.
Little was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.