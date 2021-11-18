NANTY GLO, Pa. – A Nanty Glo woman was jailed Tuesday after she had her daughter take nude photographs of her, authorities allege.
State police in Ebensburg charged Peggy Ann Hartman, 44, of the 1400 block of Second Street, with two counts of corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, Hartman had her juvenile daughter snap the photographs of her on Aug. 31, 2016.
The photos were then sent on Facebook Messenger to Hartman’s boyfriend, the complaint said.
It’s also alleged that Hartman knew of sexual conduct between her daughter and her boyfriend through Facebook on Jan. 19, 2019.
Hartman was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
