A Nanty Glo man faces assault charges, accused of pointing a loaded pistol at a boy’s head, threatening to pull the trigger dur- ing a domestic dispute on Sunday, authorities said.
Jackson Township police charged Scott David Lamer, 25, of the 500 block of Loraine Road, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Lamer allegedly pulled a Taurus 9mm handgun from his waistband and pointed at the boy’s head, telling him to get on his knees and that he was going to kill him.
Lamer reportedly admitted to threatening the boy.
Lamer was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and freed after posting 10% of $50,000 bond.
