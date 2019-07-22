A Nanty Glo man was jailed on Sunday, accused of slashing a man with a knife during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Nanty Glo police charged Steven Jacob Tagliarino, 37, of Fulton Drive, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, a man, a woman and her daughter were sitting on the porch of a Fulton Drive home on Sunday when Tagliarino drove up, got out of the vehicle and pulled out a "switch blade."
Tagliarino allegedly placed the knife to the man's throat and said, "get the (expletive) out of here," the complaint said.
Police said the man suffered a small cut just below his left ear.
The woman told police that at one point, Tagliarino told her "I love you" and walked into the house. The woman said her daughter was traumatized having witnessed someone being assaulted with a knife.
Tagliarino was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000.
