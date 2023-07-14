A West End man is accused of holding up a Dale Borough dollar store on Thursday for $940 in cash.
Raymond Rosa-Malave, 33, tried to get away with the crime by tossing his handgun while fleeing and changing into different clothing nearby, Johnstown police said.
The Bedford Street robbery was reported just before 7 p.m. Thursday, city Detective Mark Britton wrote in a criminal complaint.
A Family Dollar store manager who was working as a cashier told police she was behind the register on the phone with a store employee when Rosa-Malave allegedly approached, displayed a weapon and demanded money.
Rosa-Malave then allegedly grabbed cash from the register and fled.
Police said the manager provided a detailed description of Rosa-Malave’s attire, which included a red hoodie, a bandana with paisley print and blue jeans.
Cambria County dispatchers informed police someone matching that description was spotted entering an abandoned structure.
A Johnstown police officer responded to the scene and detained the man, who exited wearing different clothing, Britton wrote.
Some of Rosa-Malave’s reported attire was found behind the abandoned building, while the hoodie, firearm and bandana visible in the video were located on Bank Street in Dale Borough, behind the dollar store, police said in the affidavit.
Britton said Rosa-Malave admitted to robbing the store.
A record search showed Rosa-Malave is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a weapon, Britton wrote.
He also did not have a concealed carry permit in Pennsylvania, according to the affidavit.
Rosa-Malave faces felony charges related to the weapon, as well as robbery, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass for unlawfully entering the vacant building.
Online court records show Rosa-Malave was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $150,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge Kevin Price’s court is set for July 27, online court records show.
