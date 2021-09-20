SOMERSET, Pa. – A New Jersey man who is wanted in Virginia is being held in Somerset County, accused of being a fugitive from justice, authorities said.
Somerset Borough police found Bruno Miguel Ferreira, 34, holed up at the Knights Inn on Gateway Road on Friday. Hotel staff told police that Ferreira stayed in the room past checkout time and refused to leave.
Police found that Ferreria, of Newark, New Jersey, was wanted in Stafford County, Virginia, charged on May 26 with obstruction of justice.
Ferreria is being held at Somerset County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.