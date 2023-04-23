JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Moxham section of the city, authorities said.
One man was shot in the area of Coleman Avenue and Bond Street around 6:45 p.m., police Sgt. William "B.J." Newman said.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street, Newman said. Information about the man's condition was not available.
Police detectives were at the hospital Sunday night.
